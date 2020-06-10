Ever since Ananya Panday stepped in the film industry, there has been no stopping her. Within no time, she has become an inspiration for many. Opting for a change of style and seen at her raw best, Ananya Panday recently graced the cover of a leading magazine with her beguiling beauty and innocence.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share happiness all around. She posted a picture of herself posing for the shutterbugs and spreading positive vibes.

Being the “So Positive” icon that the world is in dire need of, Ananya looks every bit of pristine and beautiful. Being a responsive and confident millennial, Ananya’s “So Positive” initiative against social media bullying provides a digital platform and puts across efforts to create maximum awareness of the same.

Sitting on the royal blue sofa against a grey door, dressed in a white crop top and beige athleisure pants, Anaya is giving us the girl-next-door vibes. I am sure every girl can relate to Ananya right now, donning the most comfortable clothes, sitting at home and reading the classic novel of Harry Potter. Keeping the minimal makeup and tresses tied in two half buns, her scintillating smile has added an extra shine to the cover.

The magazine earlier released a one-off its kind motion cover to intrigue the audiences asking them to guess their next cover star. Balleying her way to having Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the star is twirling into positivity and happiness.

View this post on Instagram la vie en rose 🌹 @bazaarindia @delraaz A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jun 9, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

Having an impressive array of projects in the lineup, Ananya is all set to take over the silver screen. There is a romantic action movie titled Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and her recently announced romantic action entertainer film Fighter, that also marks her debut in the southern cinema and her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.