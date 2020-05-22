Amitabh Bachchan is spending ample time during the lockdown working out with grandson Agastya Nanda, and he has shared a snapshot capturing the experience on his social media.

The actor took to Instagram to share a post-workout selfie with Agastya from his gym at his residence.

In the monochrome picture, Big B is seen taking a mirror selfie with Agastya. Both are all smiles even as they strike a cool pose for the picture. They are seen holding a dumbbell each.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote: “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

Agastya is Big B and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson from Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.