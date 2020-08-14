Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is back in his form after recovering from the novel coronavirus. The actor, who was in quarantine after spending several weeks undergoing treatment, has now stepped out for the first time. He shared a picture on his Instagram and spoke about a gulmohar tree that he had planted 44 years ago at his home in Mumbai, Prateeksha. He also wrote about planting another sapling in memory of his late mother, Teji Bachchan.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot ! (sic).”

The actor also quoted a poem by his father, famous Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan, “Jo basey hain ve ujadte hain, prakruti ke jad niyam se, par kisi ujde hue ko, phir basaana kab manaa hai? Hain andheri raat par diya jalaana kab manaa hai?” He also shared pictures from his garden.

He also wrote a blog about his mother and her love for plants and gardens. He mentioned how wherever their family moved his mother would surround them with flowers and gardens. “Ma loved flowers and gardens and wherever we shifted residence to she would surround us all with the most beautiful gardens and flowers of the new environ .. she wanted fresh flowers each day in the house .. particularly so in her room .. the rose being her most favourite ..”