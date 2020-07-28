The pandemic has shown the best and worst of its sides ever since it began. Some have hated the silence while some learnt to embrace it and made their hearts full by playing with words and reminiscing the little joys that all miss today, and this includes our Bollywood stars as well. Here’s what they have come up with for their viewers keeping them inspired, motivated, giving them a different perspective of things and much more:

Amitabh Bachchan: The megastar had recently shared a video of him reading a poem about the pandemic titled “Ay Andheri Raat Band Diva Jalana Kab Mana Hai” where he talks about the time where we were all carefree and had zero worries and highlighted the current scenario too.

Shefali Shah: The versatile actress, who is very well known for her memorable performances in successful films, recently shared a beautiful word play which made us value the small joys of life a little more and also gave us hope of better things coming soon. The word play was titled “Chalo Na Yaar Phir Wahi Jaate Hain”.

Farhan Akhtar: We’re well aware and truly love the way Farhan blends the magic of silence with words and have loved many of them and the latest addition to that being titled “Toh zinda ho tum-Corona version” to his fans which was loved and lauded by all.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The Gen-X actor has gained immense popularity for his power-packed performance in Gully Boy and is also admired for the love of words with “#MyNotes” and recently the couplets and the poems were brought to life with his first song original titled “Dhoop” which was loved and lauded by all for fuelling in hope and positivity.

Kriti Sanon: The popular star also used the silence around and penned a poem and posted a video of her reciting her poem titled, “Tham ja, Theher ja” and also highlighted various aspects apart from the positive ones with her words which were yet again loved by all.

This time has truly been a challenging one and everyone is learning to adapt to the new normal. Some have used this in-hand time effectively by connecting with friends, family, spending more time with their pets, learning how a minimalist approach towards life is the most fulfilling one.