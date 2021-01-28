Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt went into daydream mode amid a conversation, going by her post on social media.

Alia posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday. In the image, she is seen looking away from the camera and thinking about something with a smile on her face.

“Took a flight mid convo,” she wrote as the caption.

Alia will next be seen in the first installment of director Ayan Mukerji’s superhero adventure trilogy Brahmastra. In the film, Alia stars alongside rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The actress also stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.