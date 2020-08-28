Actress Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, after Dear Zindagi in 2016, are all set for another project. According to reports, speculations rife that Alia and SRK may indeed be collaborating for a project, but this time, King Khan may just step in as a producer.

As per a report in Mid-Day, SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has planned on backing a women-led comedy film and the first narration of the script has taken place with Alia Bhatt. Going by the reports, Alia Bhatt has loved the script and is keen on taking on the project. However, it was reported that Alia will be waiting to hear the final script and only then take a call about signing the film with Shah Rukh’s production house.

A source informed the daily, “Among the many projects on Red Chillies Entertainment’s roster is a woman-led comic-drama. The first round of narration has happened with Alia, who has expressed her interest in the subject. She will hear the final script in the coming months, post which she will sign on the dotted line. The makers have a few directors in mind and will zero in on one soon. The film is likely to go on floors by early next year.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The film is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is slated to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 28. Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR in her kitty.