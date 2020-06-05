Climbing the ladder of versatility and talent, Alaya F has impressed the audiences with her stellar debut in Jawaani Jaaneman and shared incredible chemistry on screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. What makes her performance significant is her diligence, hardwork and thorough preparation.

Preparation to do justice to the character is as much of an actor’s job as the end performance itself, explicitly when the character’s persona immensely varies from their own. Alaya truly believes in having a comprehensive approach towards her act and hence a lot of her confidence came from her preparations. She also shared that preparation gives one a sense of security as one is aware of what one is doing.

Having said that, Alaya reminisces that during the first day of her shoot she was so thoroughly prepped that she would make people do lines with her even while editing a photo or between conversations. Infact after the first day of shoot Saif Ali Khan told her that she is extremely prepared and she should keep that going.

Apart from shining on the silver screen, Alaya has kept her social media game high by giving us insights and sneak peek from her life during this lockdown and shared some fun videos to keep us entertained.

The actress is also keeping herself busy while on lockdown by reading scripts and watching films. Alaya even started her own series on Instagram titled ‘AlayaAF’.

Gleaming with joy and success, Alaya gave us a triad of successful debuts starting with Jawaani Jaaneman, followed by gracing the cover of a leading magazine and ending it with a bang by walking the ramp at the fashion week.