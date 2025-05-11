Ajay Devgn gets ‘hooked’ on ₹60,000 whisky: Actor sips two drinks a day!

Ajay Devgn may be known for his iconic on-screen intensity and blockbuster films, but off-screen, he’s been quietly building an impressive entrepreneurial empire.

From running a visual effects studio to owning a chain of cinemas, the superstar is no stranger to business. And now, he’s taken an unexpected—but very high-end—leap into the alcohol industry.

Advertisement

The actor has recently invested in a premium single malt whisky brand named GlenJourneys, a venture that’s as exclusive as it is expensive. With only 1,200 limited edition bottles available, each priced between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000, this is not your average drink.

Advertisement

Speaking to CNBC TV18, Ajay Devgn opened up about his long-standing appreciation for fine spirits. “I have enjoyed drinking good alcohol ever since I was legally qualified to drink,” he said candidly. But his relationship with alcohol took a turn after a visit to a wellness spa, which led him to quit drinking altogether—for a full year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

“Since then, I didn’t feel like drinking at all,” he said. These days, the actor has struck a balance: “Now, I only have two small drinks a day.”

What got him truly hooked to GlenJourneys wasn’t just the business potential—it was the whisky itself. “The bold flavour of the malt is something I love,” Ajay shared. As someone who also describes himself as a bit of a “fashion guy,” he admitted that his enthusiasm for the brand began the moment he had his first sip.

That taste led to an entire business partnership.

Ajay’s partner in this new venture is Mokksh Sani of Cartel Bros, a name already known in the premium alcohol space. The two met in Scotland, the holy land of whisky, and that’s where the idea to collaborate was born. GlenJourneys had previously made headlines when they teamed up with another Bollywood heavyweight, Sanjay Dutt, who became the face of the brand.

In an impressive launch campaign, the brand reportedly sold three lakh units of their 200 ml bottles within just 45 days.

Ajay also shared a rather quirky drinking anecdote during a recent appearance on Sanjyot Keer’s YouTube channel. While chatting with the chef and content creator, Ajay revealed a sweet (literally) hack from his drinking days. He and his friends would take a rasgulla, squeeze out the sugary syrup, dip it into liquor until it absorbed the alcohol, and then pop the entire thing in their mouth. “It just hits differently,” he laughed.

A dessert shot, Devgn-style.