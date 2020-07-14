It’s been a month now since Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone for his heavenly abode. Even today, it’s very difficult for some people to come to terms that he is no more with us. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is also among those.

On Tuesday, as Sushant’s demise completes one month, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was close to Sushant, finally opened up on social media and penned a heartfelt note for her ‘Sushi’. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Rhea shared two pictures of her with a happy Sushant and also penned an emotional note mentioning she is yet to come to terms with the actor’s death.

In an open letter, Chakraborty shared her emotions and wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Talking about how much love they had for each other, she said, “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.”

She ended the note with a heartbreaking message for Sushant. “Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you….Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond,” she wrote.

Recently, director Rumy Jafry opened up about the late actor and his relationship with his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. According to Rumy, Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were supposed to begin work on a romantic comedy with him after the lockdown. Both of them were excited about the project, which was to be their first film together.

Sushant died after reportedly committing suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Rhea was present at the time of his funeral and had also recorded her statement at the Bandra police station a few times.