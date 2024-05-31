Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan: Kirori Mal College alumni reunite in ‘Section 84’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has captivated audiences with his powerful performances and knack for choosing compelling scripts. Known for his ability to breathe life into every character he portrays, Banerjee has become a standout figure in the film industry, consistently drawing attention with his stellar acting skills.

A lesser-known but fascinating connection between Abhishek Banerjee and his ‘Section 84’ co-star Amitabh Bachchan is that both actors are alumni of Kirori Mal College in Delhi University. This shared academic background adds an intriguing layer to their on-screen collaboration, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

In ‘Section 84’, Abhishek Banerjee plays a politician wielding significant influence through crucial decision-making. His admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as the “Shahenshah of Bollywood,” is no secret. Banerjee has expressed his immense joy at sharing the screen with someone he has idolized since childhood. Reflecting on this opportunity, Banerjee mentioned in an interview, “Growing up, I used to mimic Bachchan sir a lot. People still call me ‘Bachchan.’ I even have T-shirts printed with ‘Small B,’ ‘Medium B,’ and ‘Big B.’ The best part is, now I’m working with the legend in ‘Section 84.'”

Banerjee’s journey in acting shares a unique parallel with Bachchan’s, starting from the same alma mater, Kirori Mal College. He acknowledged this connection, saying, “My acting journey also started similarly to my idol, and I guess you know where it began—Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.”

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, ‘Section 84’ also features Nimrit Kaur and Diana Penty in significant roles. The anticipation for this film is palpable, as it brings together a stellar cast with a gripping storyline.

Looking ahead, Abhishek Banerjee has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in ‘Vedaa,’ ‘Stolen,’ ‘Bhediya 2,’ and ‘Stree 2,’ showcasing his versatility and continuing to surprise audiences with his diverse roles.

With ‘Section 84,’ fans are eagerly awaiting the dynamic on-screen chemistry between Abhishek Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan. Their shared history at Kirori Mal College not only adds depth to their collaboration but also heightens the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated film.