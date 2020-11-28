Actor Abhay Deol is in a dilemma over the artwork of a couple of masters that he sports on his casualwear during a flight, and he makes the fact known to fans in a quirky new social media post.

Abhay posted a picture on Instagram sitting in an airplane, dressed in a T-shirt and with his mask lowered as he smiles at the camera.

“When you’ve got a Van Gogh print on your mask, and a Basquiat print on your T-shirt. Clash of the artists! On the move again. #travel #city #country #mask #prints#artists #poser,” Abhay captioned the image.

The actor was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller series “JL 50” that also stars Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra. The show revolves around a plane that had vanished decades ago after take-off, which suddenly crash-lands in a remote hill town of present day West Bengal.