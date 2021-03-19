Actor Abhay Deol posted an update about a new project on his Instagram account on Thursday and also wondered aloud why he ends up donning a moustache in so many of his projects.

The actor shared a dimpled selfie that he captioned saying: “#pornstache is back! Why do film makers only want to see me with a mustache nowadays!? Tryna sex me down! Ah well, excited to tell you all that I’m starting a new project. One of the best scripts I’ve read in my entire career! I kid you not. The makers will share the details #staytuned!”

Abhay was recently seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed series “1962: The War In The Hills”.

The actor is very active on his Instagram account, giving fans sneak peak into his work time and again. Besides his work, the actor also often comments on fashion and socially-relevant issues.