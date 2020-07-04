Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has moved to a new house. The star kid feels it is now time to “let the adulting begin”.

Ira took to Instagram to share photos of her new home.

In the photographs, Ira wears a sleeping suit and she can be seen sitting at a wooden study table with a bookshelf next to her. A poster of anime character Goku adorns the wall in front of her.

“Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse,” she captioned on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has recently announced on social media that some of his staff have tested COVID-19 positive. The actor, his mother and other family members were also tested but they have been found negative.