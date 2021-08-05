6 Kajol filmography which are evergreen and golden at heart

Known in her onscreen persona as a true powerhouse of talent, Kajol is Bollywood’s yummy mommy. She has consistently impressed her fans with her acting skills, whether she was playing the innocent Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the mischievous Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Relive some of her iconic movies as we go down memory lane.

Baazigar

Kajol played an important role in the 1993 crime thriller, trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of her sister, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty. We put the film’s dynamic acting and presence are at the top of our list due to her captivating performance!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The film from 1995 is a blockbuster that’s hard to forget! SRK and Kajol have been creating magic onscreen since this flick and they have managed to retain that tag to this day. Kudos to them! The movie’s innocence, the locations, and the songs make it a must-see.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

We go on about basketball and think only of Rahul and Anjali. Her hairstyle and clothing in the film were very experimental and she nailed it! The film also offered a compelling storyline and excellent songs, as well as an excellent cast.

Fanaa

In this movie, Kajol played the first onscreen mother of the film. She was simply fantastic. It’s overwhelming to watch her play a blind woman in the first half of the film. Aamir Khan, her long-lost love, is reunited with her in the second half of the movie after which she learns the truth about him. Throughout the film, she was a delight to watch!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

As another Rahul-Anjali tale, Kajol’s performance in this movie left us in awe. Her love for desi people, songs, and food are illustrated in a comical manner, which cannot help but make you laugh. Despite the emotional drama in the film, Kajol didn’t bore us in the least!

My Name Is Khan

My Name is Khan was yet another addition to Kajol-SRK’s best films. A key thing that didn’t change when they returned to screen after eight years was their on-screen chemistry. That was an amazing comback!