6 Ayushmann Khurrana movies to brighten up mood!

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered some interesting performances, ranging from his debut in 2015, Vicky Donor, to more recent projects like Gulabo Sitabo (2020). Below, we summarize several of his most unconventional and must-watch performances on his birthday to honour his versatility and charm.

Vicky Arora in Vicky Donor (2012)

In Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a vagabond who eventually becomes a regular sperm donor, earning him a trophy for best debutant actor in 2012. When his newly discovered love learns of his secret profession, chaos ensues for the protagonist, but an important lesson is taught to audiences as well.

Chirag Dubey in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Taking on the role of a young man with his own printing press, Khurrana stars in this romantic comedy. Under the name Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), he writes a novel based on his own heartbreak, Bareilly Ki Barfi. As Bitti (Kriti Sanon) goes on a hunt to meet Chirag, he pretends to play mediator while falling in love with her.

Mudit Sharma in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks the stigma around erectile dysfunction in this rom-com that sheds light on yet another societal issue. The movie shatters societal stereotypes one scene at a time, bringing impotency from a taboo subject to a discussion at the dinner table, beginning with his unusual love story with Sugandha Joshi (Bhumi Pednekar).

Akash Saraf in Andhadhun (2018)

In this black comedy-thriller, Ayushmann Khurrana portrays a professional pianist who pretends to be blind in order to become a better pianist. In the process of searching for the truth, he finds himself caught up in a murder investigation that involves a former movie star. With Tabu and Radhika Apte sharing the screen, the nail-biting drama features a great cast.

Ayaan Ranjan in Article 15 (2019)

The actor drew attention to caste discrimination in India through Article 15. An action-packed crime drama that’s based on true events revolves around the brutal killing of two teenage girls in a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Ayushmann Khurrana plays an IPS officer who represents the upper castes, and it is through his lens that we see the darkness of the caste system and the plight of the poor in India.

Baankey in Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

The recent Shoojit Sircar drama features hugely talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana playing the miserly tenant engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with his landlord (Amitabh Bachchan). The comedy of errors portrays both parties trying to take the other out from the beginning, with an unexpected climax that leaves you with a broad grin.