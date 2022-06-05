Bollywood Movies Box Office Collection In India 2022

The year 2022 is very unprintable for the box office because of the growing Craziness for the OTT series.

People are neglecting movies without any purposeful storyline and entertainment. How a movie performs at the box office is by far the most important criteria in deciding a movie’s success.

While a few manage to impress the audiences through performances or stories par excellence, it is the box office numbers that ultimately stand out.

We have the box office collection of Bollywood movies, till May 2022