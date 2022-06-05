Follow Us:
Bollywood Movies Box Office Collection In India 2022

Bollywood Movies Box Office Collection

SNS | New Delhi | June 5, 2022 1:35 pm

KGF 2 poster (@tewitter)

The year 2022 is very unprintable for the box office because of the growing Craziness for the OTT series.

People are neglecting movies without any purposeful storyline and entertainment. How a movie performs at the box office is by far the most important criteria in deciding a movie’s success.

While a few manage to impress the audiences through performances or stories par excellence, it is the box office numbers that ultimately stand out.

We have the box office collection of Bollywood movies, till May 2022

Movie Name Release Date Weeks Completed Box Office Collection

(in crores)
Anek 27 May 2022 1 Week, 1 Day 7.06
Top Gun: Maverick (English) 26 May 2022 1 Week, 2 Days 8.50
Dhaakad 20 May 2022 2 Weeks, 1 Day 2.58
Bool Bhulaiyaa 2 20 May 2022 2 Weeks, 1 Day 137.54
Jayeshbhai Jordar 13 May 2022 3 Weeks, 1 Day 15.59
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (English) 06 May 2022 4 Weeks, 1 Day 126.94
Mere Desh ki Dharti 06 May 2022 4 Weeks, 1 Day 0.50
Runway 34 29 Apr 2022 5 Weeks, 1 Day 32.96
Heropanthi 2 29 Apr 2022 5 Weeks, 1 Day 24.45
Jersey 22 Apr 2022 6 Weeks, 1 Day 19.68
K.G.F – Chapter 2 14 Apr 2022 7 Weeks, 2 Days 433.74
Beast 13 Apr 2022 7 Weeks, 3 Days 1.76
Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore (English) 08 Apr 2022 8 Weeks, 1 Day 13.74
Attack – Part I 01 Apr 2022 9 Weeks, 1 Day 16.13
Morbius (English) 01 Apr 2022 9 Weeks, 1 Day 4.56
RRR 25 Mar 2022 10 Weeks, 1 Day 274.31
Bachchhan Paandey 18 Mar 2022 11 Weeks, 1 Day 49.98
The Kashmir files 11 Mar 2022 12 Weeks, 1 Day 252.90
Radhe Sham 11 Mar 2022 12 Weeks, 1 Day 19.30
The Batman (English) 04 Mar 2022 13 Weeks, 1 Day 48.10
One Story Many Ends 04 Mar 2022 13 Weeks, 1 Day 0.005
Jhund 04 Mar 2022 13 Weeks, 1 Day 15.16
Toolsidas Junior 04 Mar 2022 13 Weeks, 1 Day 0.01
Gangubai Kathiawadi 25 Feb 2022 14 Weeks, 1 Day 129.10
Valimai 24 Feb 2022 14 Weeks, 2 Days 1.05
Uncharted (English) 18 Feb 2022 15 Weeks, 1 Day 10.17
Tu Mera Pahela Pyarr 18 Feb 2022 15 Weeks, 1 Day 0.001
Pyar Mein Thoda Twist 18 Feb 2022 15 Weeks, 1 Day 0.005
Before You Die 18 Feb 2022 15 Weeks, 1 Day 0.16
Khiladi 11 Feb 2022 16 Weeks, 1 Day 4
Badhaai Do 11 Feb 2022 16 Weeks, 1 Day 20.62
Lucknow Junction 28 Jan 2022 18 Weeks, 1 Day 0.01
The King’s Man (English) 14 Jan 2022 20 Weeks, 1 Day 1.0
