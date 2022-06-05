Bollywood Movies Box Office Collection In India 2022

The year 2022 is very unprintable for the box office because of the growing Craziness for the OTT series.
People are neglecting movies without any purposeful storyline and entertainment. How a movie performs at the box office is by far the most important criteria in deciding a movie’s success.
While a few manage to impress the audiences through performances or stories par excellence, it is the box office numbers that ultimately stand out.
We have the box office collection of Bollywood movies, till May 2022
|Movie Name
|Release Date
|Weeks Completed
|Box Office Collection
(in crores)
|Anek
|27 May 2022
|1 Week, 1 Day
|7.06
|Top Gun: Maverick (English)
|26 May 2022
|1 Week, 2 Days
|8.50
|Dhaakad
|20 May 2022
|2 Weeks, 1 Day
|2.58
|Bool Bhulaiyaa 2
|20 May 2022
|2 Weeks, 1 Day
|137.54
|Jayeshbhai Jordar
|13 May 2022
|3 Weeks, 1 Day
|15.59
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (English)
|06 May 2022
|4 Weeks, 1 Day
|126.94
|Mere Desh ki Dharti
|06 May 2022
|4 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.50
|Runway 34
|29 Apr 2022
|5 Weeks, 1 Day
|32.96
|Heropanthi 2
|29 Apr 2022
|5 Weeks, 1 Day
|24.45
|Jersey
|22 Apr 2022
|6 Weeks, 1 Day
|19.68
|K.G.F – Chapter 2
|14 Apr 2022
|7 Weeks, 2 Days
|433.74
|Beast
|13 Apr 2022
|7 Weeks, 3 Days
|1.76
|Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore (English)
|08 Apr 2022
|8 Weeks, 1 Day
|13.74
|Attack – Part I
|01 Apr 2022
|9 Weeks, 1 Day
|16.13
|Morbius (English)
|01 Apr 2022
|9 Weeks, 1 Day
|4.56
|RRR
|25 Mar 2022
|10 Weeks, 1 Day
|274.31
|Bachchhan Paandey
|18 Mar 2022
|11 Weeks, 1 Day
|49.98
|The Kashmir files
|11 Mar 2022
|12 Weeks, 1 Day
|252.90
|Radhe Sham
|11 Mar 2022
|12 Weeks, 1 Day
|19.30
|The Batman (English)
|04 Mar 2022
|13 Weeks, 1 Day
|48.10
|One Story Many Ends
|04 Mar 2022
|13 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.005
|Jhund
|04 Mar 2022
|13 Weeks, 1 Day
|15.16
|Toolsidas Junior
|04 Mar 2022
|13 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.01
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|25 Feb 2022
|14 Weeks, 1 Day
|129.10
|Valimai
|24 Feb 2022
|14 Weeks, 2 Days
|1.05
|Uncharted (English)
|18 Feb 2022
|15 Weeks, 1 Day
|10.17
|Tu Mera Pahela Pyarr
|18 Feb 2022
|15 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.001
|Pyar Mein Thoda Twist
|18 Feb 2022
|15 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.005
|Before You Die
|18 Feb 2022
|15 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.16
|Khiladi
|11 Feb 2022
|16 Weeks, 1 Day
|4
|Badhaai Do
|11 Feb 2022
|16 Weeks, 1 Day
|20.62
|Lucknow Junction
|28 Jan 2022
|18 Weeks, 1 Day
|0.01
|The King’s Man (English)
|14 Jan 2022
|20 Weeks, 1 Day
|1.0