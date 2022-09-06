Bollywood Hunks stump us with their dapper suited up looks

Bollywood actors have always managed to take our breath away with their handsome looks and dapper fashion choices. Our favorite outfit on these hunks you ask? Suits and Tuxedos all the way! At a recently held awards ceremony, several actors were seen putting their best fashion foot forward, and might we add, they swept us off our feet!

Here’s a round-up of our favorite actors nailing the suited-up look and how!

1. Vicky Kaushal

A Black outfit always defines elegance and style. Vicky wore a structured jacket with a glimmer of silver on his collar and teamed it up with a white formal shirt and a black bow tie. Black shoes finished his look perfectly and he looked oh-so-handsome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

2. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s fashion choices have always been the talk of the town. During this award show, he wore a Red velvet suit along with a white shirt and a bow tie. Trust Ranveer to make our hearts race even with a bold choice of color!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

3. Gurmeet Choudhary

When the style is the game, there is no doubt that Gurmeet Choudhary is the name. With a Violet structured suit, he took his fashion quotient to a different level and set the red carpet on fire. The black textured shirt inside drew our attention and no doubt his shades were the completing factor. He definitely proved that he is the Desi handsome munda that we all love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

4. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has always impressed us with his panache. With a black suit and a blue shimmery collar, he kept it simple with a white shirt and a black bow tie. Arjun Kanungo’s personality on the red carpet always stands out and he pulled off the look in a very subtle yet suave way, we say!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

5. Varun Dhawan

Varun donned a deep blue suit, a white shirt, and a blue tie with white stripes which lent a certain charm to his entire look. With a pocket watch and cool shades on, he rocked the red carpet look and has surely got boys and men alike taking notes!