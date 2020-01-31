Bill Gates has a reason to celebrate. His daughter, Jennifer Gates announced her engagement with Egyptian showjumper Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer took to her official Instagram handle to announce the news to the world. Sharing a picture of her sitting in the snow with Nayel, with whom she attended Stanford University, she wrote, “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!”

The post received congratulatory messages from all across the world, including from her father and mother, Bill and Melinda Gates.

The founder of Microsoft’s comment read, “I am completely thrilled! Congratulations,” while Melinda wrote, “So thrilled for you and Nayel Nassar”.

Nasser also shared the news of the engagement on his official Instagram handle.

Sharing pictures with Jennifer, his post read, “SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

The couple enjoys horseriding, while Nasser is a professional and helped Egypt qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by winning CSIO4*-W Nations Cup of Rabat, Jennifer enjoys the sport and is still an amateur.