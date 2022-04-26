Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kiara Advani is the new Manjulika

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was finally released today. As Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, a fresh dose of horror and comedy is expected from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Filled with punches, one of the dialogues from the trailer has a Donald Trump tweet connection. And needless to say, it has gone on to become one of the most popular moments from the trailer. This time, instead of Vidya Balan, Manjulika’s spirit takes up Kiara Advani’s body while Kartik’s Rooh Baba struggles to deal with it.

The trailer begins with a haunting track and a warning from Tabu that Manjulika is back after 15 years that and she is scarier than ever. A party montage and Hare Krishna Hare Ram track later, we meet Kartik Aaryan, who claims that he can see dead people. Love blossoms between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and thus begin the (mis) adventures of Kartik, Tabu, and Kiara, who are trapped in a haunted haveli.

Kartik Aaryan’s quest to find Manjulia begins with more than a little help from Rajpal Yadav and his epic one-liners (he would rather be in the Bigg Boss house). In a segment of the trailer, Kiara Advani, hauntingly dancing around Kartik Aaryan says that she is Manjulika.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handle and shared the trailer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Anjum Khetani. The film will be released in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

Watch here the trailer: