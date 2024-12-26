BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia and girlfriend rescued from ocean current in Goa

Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, had an unforgettable Christmas in Goa this year, one that nearly turned tragic with his girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a heartfelt account of a harrowing experience he and his girlfriend faced while swimming in the open ocean.

Advertisement

In a candid post, BeerBiceps Ranveer revealed that he and his girlfriend were in a powerful underwater current during a casual evening swim. Despite being experienced swimmers, they found themselves struggling against the relentless force of nature.

Advertisement

“This has happened to me before,” Ranveer wrote, “but never alongside a companion. It’s easy to swim out of one alone, but it’s very hard to pull someone out with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

As the situation escalated, the couple battled the current for several minutes before realizing they needed help. Ranveer described a terrifying moment when he swallowed a large amount of water and began to feel faint. It was then that he mustered the strength to call out for assistance.

Help came swiftly in the form of a nearby family of five, who happened to include an IPS officer and an IRS officer. Their timely intervention brought the couple to safety.

Expressing his gratitude, Ranveer wrote, “Deep gratitude to the family who saved us. This experience left us feeling both blank and grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident.”

The ordeal, though terrifying, has left Ranveer with a renewed perspective on life. “Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living,” he shared.

As the couple moved on to celebrate Christmas the next day, their hearts were filled with thankfulness for the gift of life. Ranveer ended his post by expressing his appreciation for his followers, saying, “Full of emotion and gratitude today. A deep thank you and big hugs to each one of you reading this!”