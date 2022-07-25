Bawaal team enjoys gaming time during break time in Poland

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest venture ‘Bawaal’ is currently on the floor with a spectacular casting coup of Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shooting for it. While there is a lot of work going on to complete the shoot of Bawaal, the team and the cast is making time for fun and recreational activities.

Currently, the cast of Bawaal is in Warsaw, Poland for the next schedule of the film. Amidst all the hardship the makers are pouring in, fun and leisure time is equally important. Taking to social media, the producers of the film shared a video of Varun Dhawan and the other members of the team enjoying varieties of games.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.