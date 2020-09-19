Actor Barun Sobti, who recently wowed the audience with his acting skills in the thriller web series, “Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side”, says a lot changed after the success of the show.

In an interview, Barun opened up on how people changed their perception towards him and spoke about the need to raze the divide between television and the film industry.

“A lot has been changed after ‘Asur’. Firstly, more work has started coming my way. People now recognize me as a different actor. Generally, many have this notion that ‘TV se hai, pataa nahi kar paayega yeh role ya nahi (he is from TV, who knows if he can carry off the role)’. With ‘Asur’, I feel I have been able to tweak their mentality a bit,” he said.

Barun, who rose to fame with his role in the TV show “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?”, also emphasized on how talented people work in the small screen industry.

“I don’t know why we differentiate between TV actors and film actors. We are all the same. TV is no different. In fact, many geniuses and mature actors come from television. This divide needs to vanish. ‘Asur’ did it for me,” he said.

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his digital film, “Halahal”. It is a crime story inspired by true events, about a father in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.

Barun plays a cop in the crime drama.

Asked how he prepared for the role, he explained: “I never watch anything to get trained. If someone suggests, ‘yeh movie dekh isme isne kitna achha cop ka role kiya hai (watch this film, he has played the cop’s role so well)’, then I make sure I don’t entertain that. I always try to be myself on the set.”

“I read the script thoroughly, understand the director’s vision and then try to bring in my own thing with my own understanding,” he explained.

“Halahal” will stream on Eros Now from September 21.