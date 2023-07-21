Barbie full cast and crew: Issa Rae to Dua Lipa

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is up for release today, and it appears that all the actors you love to watch will make your day as you go and watch it.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who play the archetypal Barbie and Ken in the movie, are accompanied by a sizable supporting ensemble that includes Barbies in a variety of various professions and their dependable sidekick Kens.

Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans, to mention a few, play various Kens, while Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, and Issa Rae play various Barbies.

Robbie recently disclosed that Mackey was essentially cast in Barbie for a doppelganger joke that was never used. Since Mackey’s breakthrough performance on sex education, the two have drawn comparisons from fans.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Robbie said, “I’ve been told for years that I resemble the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey.

“Greta and I felt [Mackey] playing one of the Barbies in the movie would be humorous. We were going to make a big joke about how identical we appeared,” she remarked.

But once they were dressed up, they recognised they didn’t “look that similar.”

“Once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, ‘We don’t actually look that similar,’” the actor added. “Like, when she’s got her brown hair and I’ve got my blonde hair, we don’t look THAT similar, so we didn’t put that joke in the movie.”

So, what will Mackey’s role be in Barbie, and who will appear as the other versions of Barbie and Ken? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie Barbie.

The cast and crew of the Barbie movie

As Barbie, Margot Robbie

As Ken, Ryan Gosling

Will Ferrell is playing Mattel’s CEO

Midge is portrayed by Emerald Fennell and Michael Cera.

The Mermaid Barbies is Dua Lipa

Barbie as President, Issa Rae

Jamie Demetriou working for Mattel

Dame The Narrator is Helen Mirren.

Aaron Dinkins is Connor Swindells.

Emma Mackey as Barbie the Physicist

Alexandra Shipp as Barbie’s author

Weird Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon

Barbie Judge Ana Cruz Kayne

Ritu Arya as Barbie the Journalist

Nicola Coughlan as Barbie the Diplomat

Dr. Barbie is Hari Nef.

Barbie as lawyer Sharon Rooney

Kingsley Ken #1 as Ben-Adir

Simu Liu as Scott Ken No. 2