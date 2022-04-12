‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release OTT release date

‘Bachchhan Paandey’, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video from April 15 onwards. This news was announced on Monday by the digital premiere.

Talking about the film Akshay said, “Bachchhan Paandey is an out-and-out comedy-entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to the audiences who’ve missed out on their dose of entertainment.”

He further added, “Filled with a whole lot of action, drama, and comedy, the audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room now!”

Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18, on the occasion of Holi. The film revolves around gangster Bachchhan Paandey and aspiring director Myra Devekar, who decides to make a biopic on a real-life gangster.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.