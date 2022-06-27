“Our baby….. comming soon”: Alia Bhatt announces her Pregnancy

Actress Alia Bhatt has left everyone amazed by announcing her first pregnancy on Monday. From her fans to her family and friends everyone is super excited after getting this message.

The actress took to her social media and revealed this news. Caption the post Alia wrote: “Our baby ….. coming soon”.

The photo accompanying the caption shows what looks like Alia on a hospital bed and husband Ranbir Kapoor, pictured from behind, looking at the results of the ultrasound on the monitor. The result has been obscured by a red heart and the next photo in the post is one of a lion, lioness, and a cub.

Seconds after getting uploaded the post was flooded with comments. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s family and friends indicate that this might straight up be a pregnancy announcement. “Congratulations mama and papa lion,” wrote Alia’s mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima left a string of hearts in the comments thread. “Congratulations honey! Yaaay! Can’t wait,” wrote Priyanka Chopra. “Heart is bursting,” wrote Alia’s mentor Karan Johar. Alia and Ranbir’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote: “Om Nama Shivaay, immensely happy.”

Neha Dhupia said, “Congratulations, welcome to the best hood! @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.” Alia’s bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacted, My famiweeeeee.” Malaika Arora said, “God bless.” Parineeti Chopra wished them, “Congratss lovers!!” Rakul Preet Singh also wrote, “Oh my my Congratulationsssss.” Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan also congratulated them.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

However, some of their fans also wondered if Alia’s Instagram post was a promotional strategy for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. A comment read: “It’s a strategy to promote Bramhastra.” One more comment read, “Some promotional gimmick!” A fan also asked, “Is this for a movie or something?”

Alia and Ranbir married on April 14 at the latter’s house in Mumbai. Only selected friends and close family members had attended the wedding ceremony. Soon after, both Ranbir and Alia resumed their work assignments.