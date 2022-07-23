These B-Town actors know how to ace the travel style game

We all love travelling in style and our fav Btown actors are no different. While London, Spain, Dubai are hot spots, these dishy actors sure know how to up their style quotient while on vacay! Who said dressing up was only for the ladies? checkout these smashing looks from these hotties.

Varun Dhawan– Varun raises temperatures on instagram with his pictures everyday. The fashion idol for youngsters styled himself in a trench coat, trousers and brown chelsea boots on his trip to Amsterdam this month.

Aditya Seal– Now this is one actor who can pull off any ensemble. Aditya looks classy albeit fashion forward in a black coat with sneakers ! There is a certain charm and ease with which the Empire star carries off this look and oh my those eyes !

Vicky Kaushal– A man who never fails to impress us with his handsome avatar is Vicky Kaushal. On a holiday in Croatia, he styled his blue suit in a smart suave and casual manner. It is the effortless ease that adds more to this look.

Arjun Kapoor– Arjun is known for his style game with coats and suits. The tall and handsome actor shared pictures from his trip to Paris. His style game is always top notch and as is his accessory selection. This is one actor who embraces bags, glares, hats and carries it all off

Kartik Aryan– Successful actor Kartik has always been up with his fashion sense when it comes to go casual and cool. He recently shared pictures from his trip to Europe with his friends and one that blown our mind is his ripped jeans with orange & black sweatshirt look with black Chelsea boot to top the whole look. Have a look at how Kartik has no limits to style his casual wears so elegantly everyday!