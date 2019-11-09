As the Supreme Court put to rest the 134-year-old Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute with a verdict, many cheered the apex court for the balanced decision.

Besides prominent political figures, members of the film industry too welcomed the decision and expressed their views on various social media platforms.

Ahead of the judgement, Article 15 filmmaker Anubhav Sinha took to his official Twitter handle to share a series of tweets encouraging people to keep peace in the country.

Kangana Ranaut’s team posted on Twitter, “The Supreme Court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define ‘Unity in diversity’ : #KanganaRanaut #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhyacaseVerdict”

Taapsee Pannu took to her official Twitter handle to write, “Ho gaya. Bas. Ab ?”

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta also shared his opinion on the landmark judgement and wrote on Twitter, “Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered it’s verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on.”

On 9 November 2019, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Wakf Board.