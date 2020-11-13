Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai office on Friday around 11 am for questioning in the anti-drug probe that began after enquiries in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Actor Rampal who was initially summoned by the anti-drug agency on Wednesday will be questioned in connection with the alleged drug use in the industry, had arrived at the agency’s zonal office in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai.

The 47-year old model-turned-actor’s home was searched on Monday and seized electronic gadgets during the search and summoned Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for questioning.

Gabriella Demetriades was questioned for almost six hours each on Wednesday and Thursday. Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades, has been arrested twice over alleged drugs links. He is currently in the agency’s custody and will be produced in court on Friday.

The anti-drug agency has also arrested an Australian architect Paul Bartel, whose name emerged after the questioning of Agisialos Demetriades.

The NCB has also summoned film producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Monday. The NCB, a day before the search was conducted at actor Rampal’s house, had arrested Nadiadwala’s wife as the agency had allegedly found marijuana at their residence in suburban Juhu, Mumbai.

The agency has questioned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor in this drug case as their names emerged from text messages from Rajut’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s employees and a few others had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and others are currently out on bail.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his home June 14.

