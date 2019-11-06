Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been roped in to star in an untitled film.

Touted to be a dramedy, the film will be helmed by debutant director Kaahvie Nair, who has earlier assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on films like Patiala House and D-Day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on social media.

“Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet… The film – not titled yet – is directed by Kaashvie Nair… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham… Starts this month,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle alongside a picture of the pair.

Arjun shared that he was having a good time prepping for the film.

“I have grown up in a joint family, so I understood that it’s the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That’s the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I’m having a blast even during the prep,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham, the film will go on floors this month.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat trailer created waves on Tuesday with its release.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is a period-drama that will chronicle the Third Battle of Panipat between the Marathas and the Afghan King, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of Milan Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Tara Sutaria.