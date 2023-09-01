Aparna Nair Death: Malayalam actor Aparna Nair was found hanging by the ceiling fan at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, the police said on Friday. Aparna lived with her husband and children. The incident, according to police, took place at around 7:30 pm on Thursday.

She was then taken to a private hospital, which later informed the police. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard, the police said.

We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death,” news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Advertisement

Who was Aparna Nair?

Aparna was a well-known name in Malayalam entertainment industry. She worked in several movies and TV serials. Meghatheertham, Mudhugauv, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, and Kalki were some of the movies she acted in. Her popular serials were Chandanamazha and Athmasakhi.

She is survived by her husband and two children Thraya and Krithika. Hours before her death, she shared a post on Instagram featuring her younger daughter. “My Unni, playful little one,” she captioned her last Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aparna nair official (@aparna_nair_actress)

Help is available: If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression or any other mental health problem, please reach out to a doctor. You can also call KIRAN helpline at 1800-5990019.