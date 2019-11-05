Anushka Sharma celebrated her partner, ace cricketer, Virat Kohli’s birthday in an unusual way. The star couple who are on a vacation to Bhutan has been sharing envious pictures from there on social media.

Virat Kohli shared a picture on Instagram featuring himself and Anushka having breakfast with the scenic mountain view in the background.

The Indian skipper captioned the picture, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.”

Anushka also shared an experience from their sojourn in the hill nation calling it a “genuine, simple and pure human connection” that touched their hearts.

While trekking in the mountains, the couple came across a baby calf whom they began to feed. While they were doing that, a Bhutanese family offered tea to them to whom they were just “two tired trekkers” and not celebrities.

“So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!” she wrote.

“Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever,” she further added alongside pictures of the couple in the house where they were offered tea.

Anushka also shared pictures of the hilltop where the couple was trekking.

She also shared glimpses from her trip to a local vegetable market in Bhutan on social media.

Earlier, the 31-year-old put out a statement dismissing reports of being served tea by cricket selectors went viral.

Anushka’s last release was Zero in December 2018. She is also collaborating with Netflix on a production venture.