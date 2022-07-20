From Anu to Rahul, Comcistaan S3’s contestants pick their favourite

Amazon Prime Video is back with a new season of its immensely popular comedy show Comcistaan S3 with new contestants, newer mentors, and a re-imaged format. The show is credited to bring budding comics to the front and getting noticed for their talent by a much larger audience.

The contestants recently opened up about their experiences on the show and how the judges and mentors guided them throughout their journey.

Ashish Solanki, the winner of this season shared, “Sumukhi had told me that I am more of a writer and not a performer, so she suggested me to try voice modulation and increase physicality in my performance and I’m glad I got out of my comfort zone to try it out in the Alt (alternative comedy) episode!”

Kenny Sebastian, who helmed the judge’s chair this season had proclaimed earlier that this season he had dropped his sweet guy profile and given critical feedback to the contestants. Adding to that, another contestant Shamik Chakraborty said, “After a couple of rounds when I was receiving harsh feedback from Kenny, he came to me personally to tell me that I shouldn’t feel too bad about it, instead just try to incorporate them in my performance.”

With genres like a roast, anecdotal, topical, improv, sketch, alternative, etc. this season also has names like Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian, Sumukhi Suresh, and Neeti Palta as judges. All episodes of season three are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.