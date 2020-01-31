What hit the mark was Amy’ s hilarious caption that read, “real life VS insta life (and no, I didn’t just chuck AP into the sea).”
Amy has been sharing glimpses from her vacation in Seychelles in East Africa. Her fiance George Panayiotou and their son all seem to be taking in the tropical life there.
The couple got engaged in January last year and hosted an engagement party later in May.
Amy also shared an adorable picture with her son on her Instagram story besides giving a glimpse into her Seychellian vacay.
