Amy Jackson shared a ‘real vs Insta’ moment on her social media handle that has fans buzzing with comments. The 28-year-old shared two pictures of herself in a red swimsuit as she posed on a coconut tree. In one, she is seen holding her 9-month-old son Andreas Jax Panayiotou while in the second picture, she is seen posing like a bonafide model sans her baby.

What hit the mark was Amy’ s hilarious caption that read, “real life VS insta life (and no, I didn’t just chuck AP into the sea).”

Amy has been sharing glimpses from her vacation in Seychelles in East Africa. Her fiance George Panayiotou and their son all seem to be taking in the tropical life there.

The couple got engaged in January last year and hosted an engagement party later in May.

Amy also shared an adorable picture with her son on her Instagram story besides giving a glimpse into her Seychellian vacay.

View this post on Instagram Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya 🍹 #VacayMode A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 27, 2020 at 4:30am PST