In a move to further democratize music distribution and promotion for independent artists, JioSaavn’s in-house label Artist Originals is launching Amplify.

Amplify is designed to support talented artists who are not in a position to, or choose not to, work with record labels. Amplify is a great alternative for underserviced talent.

Creators, musicians and artists can now submit demos directly to the labels A&R team with Amplify. The A&R team selecting the artists come for a unique background being both NY and Mumbai based. The initiative seeks to enable artists in the early stages of their careers — genre and language agnostic — to distribute directly, enabling them to take control of their own careers whilst building a fanbase and promoting their records.

Selected tracks will receive upfront payment, marketing support, digital tools, data through the streaming service’s dashboard – Artist Insights and access to Artist Original’s global distribution channels through The Orchard. Artists will have the option to utilize the platform’s other creative services for an additional fee.

Speaking about Amplify, Hiba Irshad, Director of A&R said, “We wanted to create a space where new independent artists are equipped with the tools to succeed long term in the music space. Our aim with Amplify is to empower artists, particularly those who are just beginning their journey as career musicians by offering our global distribution, marketing services to help to craft a blueprint for their records. Amplify is a new initiative for emerging talent in the beginning days of their career.”

Through the week, Amplify will release five tracks including Punjabi hip-hop & blues fusion song “Kinu Mai Sunaava” by 25-year old artist Burrah (Jasdeep Singh) and urban pop track “Anomaly” from TRISHES, a project by Trinidadian-American Trish Hosein.

The accelerator programme will also see releases from singer-songwriters Abhilash Gupta with Kannada pop-ballad “Andaju Meerida” and Hindi pop tracks “Yeh Judaai” by Arjun Tikadar and Siddhant Kochar’s “Main Hoon Parinda”.

Amplify artists will be chosen by direct referral or an online demo submission email, with music and tracks being selected on the basis of quality, potential, and readiness for release. The team has started to work with emerging artists. Applications are currently open.

Amplify September 2020 releases:

The first five tracks, that will be released over the course of the week include a mix of genres and moods