Amit Shah meets RRR actor Jr NTR, addresses him the ‘gem of Telegu cinema’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while on his visit to Telengana, met and interacted with the RRR famed actor Jr NTR and addressed him as the gem of Telegu cinema.

Shah was on a one day visit to Telengana for addressing a public meeting ahead of the bypolls. On his visit to the state, the Union Minister met Jr NTR and shared a picture with him on social media. Shah tweeted, “ Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telegu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad.

The Telegu actor Jr NTR is ruling over the hearts of millions after the huge success of RRR. Now he received appreciation from the Union Minister himself and expressing his pleasure the RRR actor wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction Amit Shah ji. Thanks for the kind words.”

The actor hails from a political family background and his grandfather the legendary actor NTR (NT Rama Rao) was the former CM of Andhra Pradesh and founder of the Telegu Desum Party.