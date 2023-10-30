American rapper Chris Brown sued for allegedly beating man: Report

American singer-songwriter and rapper Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly beating up a man at a London nightclub, reported People, a US weekly magazine.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday and obtained by People, Abe Diaw claims that the “Under the Influence” singer hit him in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in February at TAPE in London.

Brown, 34, was accused of “beating” Diaw in the head with “crushing blows” and knocking him unconscious, according to the lawsuit. Brown then allegedly “continued to ruthlessly stomp” on him for “30 seconds.”

According to the lawsuit, Diaw, 43, suffered “severe emotional distress” and “permanent” damage after “ending up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.” According to Diaw, the confrontation was captured on camera by TAPE, as People reported.

Diaw is suing Brown for damages and asking for a jury trial, according to the lawsuit. When People asked for comment, the singer’s representative and attorneys did not answer right away.

Brown’s legal troubles date back to 2009, when he violently attacked Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time. After Rihanna was admitted to the hospital with apparent face injuries, Brown was charged on March 5 with felony assault and making criminal threats. He entered a plea agreement on June 22 of that year, accepting community service, five years of probation, and counseling for domestic abuse in exchange for his guilty plea.

2010 saw Brown post on Twitter following his year-long domestic violence course completion: “I have enough self-respect and decency to be proud of accomplishing this DV class.” Boyz flee from their errors. Men may learn a lot from them.

The most recent incident occurred in May, when People said that Brown and Usher fought the day before they performed at the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas.