Amazon Prime Video & Abundantia Entertainment’s second co-production ‘Neeyat’ shoot commences today

Amazon Prime Video recently announced its second co-production with Abundantia Entertainment— titled ‘Neeyat’ starring Vidya Balan in the lead, at its maiden Prime Video Presents India event. Today, the shoot for the suspense-thriller commences in the United Kingdom and the picture already got us excited with another Amazon-Abundantia-Vidya collaboration after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni & Jalsa.

Vidya Balan is reuniting with her Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon for this project. Produced by Amazon Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, Neeyat has commenced its first shooting schedule in the UK today. Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of Neeyat reads: ” When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family.”

‘Neeyat’ is directed by Anu Menon while the story is written by Anu Menon, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani with the screenplay by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, and dialogues of Kausar Munir. The ensemble cast will also feature Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli & Danesh Razvi.