Allu Arjun honoured as Grand Marshal at India Day parade in New York

To commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day, the biggest annual event India Day parade was held in New York. The iconic superstar of Telegu cinema Allu Arjun represented India in the parade and was coveted with the title of Grand Marshal.

The Pushpa actor took to social media on Monday sharing glimpses of the event in New York. In a picture we see the New York City Mayor facilitate Allu Arjun with a certificate as he stands among other dignitaries.

In another picture, the actor is seen performing the iconic ‘Mai Jhukega Nehi’ step from Pushpa with the Mayor where both are in smiles. The actor wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank you for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le!”

Allu Arjun was honored with the title of Grand Marshal of New York’s 40th Annual Day Parade for his great contribution to the world of film and entertainment.

The megastar of the south, Allu Arjun was in high spirits after the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1’ which collected Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide. Now the actor has started shooting for the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule.