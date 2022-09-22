Alaya F impresses fans with her closet picks for every event

When it comes to picking up the best attire for any occasion, Alaya F is the one actress to watch out for. Be it any event or place or her vacations, she always justifies her attire in a most efficient way that speaks aloud about her amazing fashion sense. Moreover, we can say that Alaya has predominantly explored the fashion attires in the most impressive way that has left the masses with major fashion inspirations.

While the actress has maintained a very long styling list, let us look into her closet to watch out for the best attire the actress picks up for every occasion and mood.

Beach outfit

Bringing up the best of a beach outfit, Alaya is truly rising the temperature in the Maldives in this bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Here comes Alaya with the hottest one-piece dress for your beachside fun which is just too hot to handle.

Party look

Setting up the partying mood at its best, Alaya in blue one piece is truly the hottest one to steal all the limelight in the club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Casual look

Pairing a blue crop top with denim shorts, Alaya is truly slaying a casual outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Dance

Having donned the best outfit for her flexible body, Alaya truly added extra stars to her elegant dance moves in this black outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Justifying a perfect traditional outfit for her classical dance, Alaya is truly making it more graceful in blue salwar Kurti

Yoga

And then comes her Yoga and sports outfit that sets best on her intense training regimen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Award ceremony took

The actress is truly raising her glamour game with her slit dress comes as a perfect outfit for the award night

Traditional look

Alaya is truly donning the culture of India in this traditional dress yet giving it a modern touch

Beautifully studded with jewels, Alaya owns the stage with her traditional look

Talking about her upcoming films, Alaya F has a really very interesting lineup with films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.