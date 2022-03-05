Ajay Devgn is a perfect portrait of badass in his latest release Rudra: Review

Ajay Devgn is once again all set to impress his fans with his latest thriller release ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’. Rudra, an official adaptation of the smash-hit British show, Luther, has marked Devgn’s debut in the web series world. Earlier he made his OTT debut with ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

The psychological crime thriller, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar has been released on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Esha Deol and Raashii Khanna in the lead and Ajay in the titular role.

Just after the release, the whole social media is over-flooded with the reviews about the crime thriller.

Review of the series:

Rudra is all about the brilliant supercop Rudraveer Singh (Ajay Devgn) who is journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds in the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai. He is going through a tough time in his marriage with Shail (Esha Deol) but is notorious for taking the law into his hands to catch killers. He is brooding, badass, and bloody terrific.

The makers have taken lots of effort in casting the actors, writing the story in an Indian feel as much as possible and Rudra doesn’t look like shows entirely copy-pasted and forced in a new landscape. Being the lead with a cop image Ajay has a very brutal extension. The supporting cast is just the diamonds, especially the villains. Each and every crime scene gets better and then best with the passing episodes. The whole show gives more light to the bad men of the story who are just doing crime with perfection. You can say it’s a truly thrilling series.

The most interesting part of the story is Rudraveer Singh’s (Ajay Devgn) odd relationship with Aliyah Choksi (Raashii Khanna), a young woman suspected of murdering her parents and dog. She is engaged in research on black holes and prides herself on being a genius.

Ajay Devgn and Raashii Khanna are looking good with each other and they are sharing very suspective chemistry in the series. She is both an adversary and an ally.

If we discuss the performance of the cast, then you will find- Ajay Devgn in the combination of the past two cop characters- Gangajal cop and Singham cop, from whom he inherits the traits of ‘badass and swag’. He is very active with having an eye on every incident which is happening or about to happen.

It might sound really different but, Devgn’s acting will sell it and people are already buying it.

Atul Kulkarni’s character could have been sketched more properly but never mind because you can still enjoy it. Whereas, Ashwini Kalsekar will surely surprise you as she is the ‘ Chota packet bada dhamaka’. Her role will push the filmmakers to give her substantial characters.

KC Shankar gets the award of being the best bad and terrific man on the show. He is a psychopath that Rudra encounters. He portrays a painter who paints with his blood and gets a kick by drinking other women’s blood. The actor plays his character with no limits.

One cannot imagine how hard the writers of the show (Ishan Trivedi, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal) have worked to stick to the storyline of the original.

A few things that might become the loophole for the film are the template that gets so overdone. You will start predicting that Rudra will get it wrong the first time, and solve it in the second chance. Also, the extra anger of the character- somewhere looks like overacting.

The camera department could have done their work more beautifully by not zooming more on Devgn’s face. As it only distracts the viewer’s attention towards his chapped lips and skin that really needs a bedtime routine.

Lastly, the location of Mumbai is not at all defined properly. God knows in which Mumbai they are living where no one is speaking in the local language and they are also not sticking in the traffic.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness isn’t a big-budget movie riding on mere star power. It is the script that holds the key. If only some of the things would have been sharped more properly then this would have been a worthy Indian version of a very British thriller.

Never mind, still, it is an amazing piece and if you are Devgn’s fan then you must go to watch it as it will impress you.

You can watch Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney+Hotstar.

Trailer: