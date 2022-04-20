Aishwarya-Abhishek anniversary: Celebrating 15 years of togetherness

Aishwarya-Abhishek anniversary: Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are the most admired couple in B-town. They successfully completed 15 years of blissful marriage on Wednesday. The couple is immensely loved by the fans and the two have always had wonderful things to say about each other.

The couple got married in 2007 and have a daughter together, Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s wedding was organized at his father Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai. The entire event was extensively covered by the media, with their fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the newlyweds.

On their wedding anniversary, we bring to you an extract related to them and some of their unseen pictures, and their best songs.

It was Aiswarya and Abhishek’s interview with Oprah Winfrey and in it, the two opened up about falling for each other, Abhishek’s proposal to Aishwarya, and how they spend time with each other. Oprah also asked Abhishek, “What is it like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world?” To which the actor wittily responded, “Oh, it is pleasant on the eyes.” His sharp response impressed both Oprah and Aishwarya.

Abhishek then continued, “She is beautiful, it’s very nice. She looks exactly the same when she wakes up. I am like, ‘pretty, even in the morning’.” Listening to his response, Aishwarya jokingly added, “You see why I married him, he makes everything just so funny.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in multiple movies together such as Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2, and more. Abhishek’s latest release was Dasvi, in which he starred with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Aishwarya’s next release with be Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She plays dual roles in the period epic movie based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel.

Some of their special songs together are: