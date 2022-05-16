After Ahmedabad, Delhi get ready for the blast: Kartik Aarya

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which is slated to hit the cinemas on May 20, 2022. The trailer which dropped a few days back has created a strong buzz and gotten fans excited for the sequel. The film is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya.

That being said, the duo is now giving us pure bohemian fashion goals with their hot looks on their social media handles. Kartik Aaryan dropped a fun reel, while Kiara Advani looked stunning in a co-Ord set.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a floral black shirt, as she shares a fun reel collaborating with a baby. While Kiara Advani stunned in an orange floral co-Ord set along with a classy headgear.

Kartik and Kiara are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film and they have been bringing their best fashion game forward during the promotions. Actor Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan jetted off from Ahmedabad after promoting their film.

Here is some picture where he shows his interest to promote their film in Delhi again on their social media handle take a look.