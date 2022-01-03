Adivi Sesh completes Hindi dubbing of ‘Major’

Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who will be soon seen essaying the role of military hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming bilingual film ‘Major’, has been working round the clock and recently completed the film’s dubbing.

Double masked and taking all precautions, the actor ensured that he did not come in contact with many people as he did not wish to delay the process of dubbing. He worked through the weekend.

He says, “There were several work commitments and I know the delay that this whole strain puts on the film and cast and crew who have worked so hard. I wanted to ensure that the Hindi dub went smoothly and I am so happy that it all was okay.”

Describing how he managed to dub amidst the rising Covid infections, he says, “We have a standard policy within our team. Mask up and use common sense. I’m very conscious about my parents’ health, so I always make it a point to avoid crowded situations and to stay masked. To avoid parties on New Year’s Eve felt like common sense. To spend it with family and two friends, who are double vaccinated and careful, made sense. And that’s what I did.”

Inspired by true events, ‘Major’ captures the life and times of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the brave officer who attained martyrdom while saving the lives of numerous hostages in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 during the infamous 26/11 attacks.