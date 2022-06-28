Abhishek Banerjee recalls some funny fan encounters!

In ‘Paatal Lok,’ Abhishek Banerjee played Hatoda Tyagi. He portrayed a dark character who made the audience shiver. The web series proved to be a turning point in Abhishek’s life and made him an overnight sensation.

In a recent interview, Abhishek was asked about some memorable fan encounters that he witnessed after the show, to which he revealed being called Hathoda Tyagi everywhere he goes.

He said, “I just get called Hathoda Tyagi everywhere wherever I go. People ask me if I have a weapon in my bag or in my pocket. I have been asked by the security guys at the airports.”

He further added a hilarious anecdote, saying, “They even joke about it— you don’t have a razor no? you don’t have a hammer no? So Yeaah these types of funny encounters I keep having.”

Abhishek has made a name for himself with his comedic roles, but the actor introduced a completely new character to the crime thriller web series ‘Paatal Lok’ for the audience that has been watching for two years. Abhishek’s performance as Hatoda Tyagi is without a doubt one of the show’s highlights.

The actor is currently filming a number of projects, including the rom-com ‘The Great Indian Wedding’ and the slice-of-life drama ‘Nazarandaaz.’ He will also be seen in ‘Rana Naidu’ alongside Rana Duggubati and in ‘Bediya ‘with Varun Dhawan.