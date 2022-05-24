Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / 50 Best Suspense/Thriller Movies of all Time

50 Best Suspense/Thriller Movies of all Time

Here is the list of the top 50 Best Suspense/Thriller Movies of all Time

SNS | New Delhi | May 24, 2022 2:11 pm

50 Best Movies

50 Best Movies

Everyone has their favorite genre but we can surely all agree that thrillers are the best. Here is the list of the top 50 Best Suspense/Thriller Movies of all Time

Rank

Year

Movie

1

 2019

Joker

2

 2006 The Da Vinci Code

3

 2014 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
4

2010

Inception
5 2013

Gravity

6

 2012 The Hunger Games

7

 1999

The Sixth Sense
8 2015

The Martian

9

 2015 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
10 2009

Angels & Demons

11

 2001 Ocean’s Eleven
12 2007

The Bourne Ultimatum

13

 1992 The Bodyguard
14

2002

Signs

15

2012

Prometheus
16 2012

Taken 2

17

2019

 Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
18 2019

1917

19

 2014 Gone Girl
20 1993

The Fugitive

21

 1992 Basic Instinct
22

2013

Now You See Me
23 2010

Black Swan

24

 2016

Now You See Me 2

25

 1995

Se7en

26

 1987

Fatal Attraction

27

 2004 The Bourne Supremacy

28

 2016

Passengers

29

 2010

Shutter Island

30

 2010

Salt

31

 2000

What Lies Beneath

32

 2013

Oblivion

33

 2012

The Bourne Legacy

34

 2010

The Tourist

35

 1993

The Firm

36

 2017

Blade Runner 2049

37

 2011

Super 8

38

 2004

The Village

39

 2019

Us

40

 2000

Unbreakable

41

 2019

Glass

42

 2011

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

43

 2017

Baby Driver

44

 2012

Argo

45

 2008

Taken

46

 1990 Presumed Innocent

47

 2017 Geostorm

48

 2016 Inferno

49

 2012

Jack Reacher
50 2005

Flightplan
TAGS :

Related Latest News

Ajith's 'Valimai' set for World TV Premiere on May 28
Mann acts tough, sacks 1 % commission seeking minister Vijay Singla
J&K Govt Replaces Former CM Sheikh Abdullah on Police Medals with National Emblem