Everyone has their favorite genre but we can surely all agree that thrillers are the best. Here is the list of the top 50 Best Suspense/Thriller Movies of all Time
|
Rank
|
Year
|
Movie
|
1
|2019
|
Joker
|
2
|2006
|The Da Vinci Code
|
3
|2014
|The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
|4
|
2010
|
Inception
|5
|2013
|
Gravity
|
6
|2012
|The Hunger Games
|
7
|1999
|
The Sixth Sense
|8
|2015
|
The Martian
|
9
|2015
|The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
|10
|2009
|
Angels & Demons
|
11
|2001
|Ocean’s Eleven
|12
|2007
|
The Bourne Ultimatum
|
13
|1992
|The Bodyguard
|14
|
2002
|
Signs
|
15
|
2012
|
Prometheus
|16
|2012
|
Taken 2
|
17
|
2019
|Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
|18
|2019
|
1917
|
19
|2014
|Gone Girl
|20
|1993
|
The Fugitive
|
21
|1992
|Basic Instinct
|22
|
2013
|
Now You See Me
|23
|2010
|
Black Swan
|
24
|2016
|
Now You See Me 2
|
25
|1995
|
Se7en
|
26
|1987
|
Fatal Attraction
|
27
|2004
|The Bourne Supremacy
|
28
|2016
|
Passengers
|
29
|2010
|
Shutter Island
|
30
|2010
|
Salt
|
31
|2000
|
What Lies Beneath
|
32
|2013
|
Oblivion
|
33
|2012
|
The Bourne Legacy
|
34
|2010
|
The Tourist
|
35
|1993
|
The Firm
|
36
|2017
|
Blade Runner 2049
|
37
|2011
|
Super 8
|
38
|2004
|
The Village
|
39
|2019
|
Us
|
40
|2000
|
Unbreakable
|
41
|2019
|
Glass
|
42
|2011
|
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
|
43
|2017
|
Baby Driver
|
44
|2012
|
Argo
|
45
|2008
|
Taken
|
46
|1990
|Presumed Innocent
|
47
|2017
|Geostorm
|
48
|2016
|Inferno
|
49
|2012
|
Jack Reacher
|50
|2005
|
Flightplan