5 years of Bitti Mishra: One of Kriti Sanon’s most iconic characters

Kriti Sanon is one of the leading actresses in the industry today who has made her mark among the top on her own merit and talent. While she has given many iconic performances for her fans to always remember her by, one that we especially look back at today is Bitti Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi as the film marks 5 years since its release.

One of the most outgoing freedom-loving, bubbly and fun characters of Kriti Sanon, Bitti taught many to live life on our own terms, and while the audiences highly related to the character itself, it was also a performance by the actress that stood out even more, proving a true turning point in her career. Bareilly Ki Barfi was also one of the films that really showed us her new mettle as an actor and only set a benchmark for performances that came after such as Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and many more.

Having given such amazing performances, Kriti has always ruled the hearts of the audiences right from the start with Heropanti and has only given us more and more to look forward to with every new character that she takes up. Moreover, we are really excited for this leading actress’s massive upcoming films including Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, Ganapath, and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next in the pipeline.