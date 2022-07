5 times Sonal Chauhan made working out look sexy with her outfits

Bollywood actresses are well known for their fit physiques and strict regimes. One such bollywood diva is Sonal Chauhan and we surely can say that the monsoon season has not limited her from following her workout reigme as she shares her workout pictures on the gram from her home. She always vouches by a healthy diet and consistent workout routines. The Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan’s workout routine does not only involve lifiting weights but also yoga for flexiblity and peace of mind. The important part of working out or practising yoga is to be comfortable in your outfit and when it comes to comfort Sonal chooses some out of the box yet comfy athleisure options for herself.

Lets take a look at some of her best outfit picks from her workout wardrobe!

Sonal’s yellow athleisure look gives us confidence to go in for bold colours even for workout sessions. The actress looks really comfy and elegant in her full sleeve cropped top and tights.

The actress is stunning in her pastel blue co-ord set which include a sports bra and tights from Adidas. We think Sonal has a love for pastel colours and it is surely a cherry on top of her beauty.

Sonal looks jaw dropping beautiful in her white co-ord set of a sports bra and short tights.The actresses look yoga moves surely have us inspired and so does her wardrobe!

When it comes to a gym or yoga outfit Sonal always managed to look gorgeous and yet be comfortable. With her block black and white sports bra paired with warm white tights and a simple braid hairstyle she turned heads around in a second she took to the gram!

As we said Sonal’s favourite colour is pastels and she again styles her pastel purple sports bra with pink tights in which she looked cool and pretty. The colours really complimented her skin tone and she looks as fresh as a daisy!

Don’t wait and think just go take notes from the actress and styling your workout wardrobe the Sonal Chauhan way!