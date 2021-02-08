To give sustainable livelihood and exposure to craft communities post-pandemic, New-Delhi based social venture Craft Village and British Council will launch the third chapter of India Craft Week (ICW) in the national capital. The showcase this year brings a community of over 100 craftspersons, makers, craft brands, museums, organizations, and figureheads while embracing multiple artistic genres.

In addition to the exhibits, cross-talks, workshops, installations and Craft Cinema, on the schedule are curated heritage walks across Delhi’s iconic and mesmerizing sites, a chance to immerse oneself in the crafting history of architecture that the centuries-old city has to offer, said a statement by Craft Village, the brainchild of Nari Shakti Puraskar awardee Iti Tyagi.

The annual craft week also hosts its International Craft Awards to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements across the world. The winners of Craft Awards would be awarded at the occasion with participation from more than eight nations including the Queen of Indonesia, who is among the winners.

“This year is very special as artisans and craftsperson have gone through a massive phase of distress, and it is heartening to see that after one year of pandemic these cultural ambassadors of crafts would be joining us from all over India. This is the largest delegation of Craft Week so far and these artisans for the first time gathering anywhere to showcase the rich and grandeur of India’s vast tradition and culture, and the initiative is to help revive their home ans hopes, and connect with communities that appreciate and patronize them,” said Iti Tyagi.

ICW 2021 brings the core theme as ‘Crafting Tomorrow’ by bringing everyone together who can help Craft Sector revive and bounce back, added Tyagi.

This year, ICW finds its home across two prime locations in New Delhi – British Council and Bikaner House.

“The crafts economy includes tens of millions of craftworkers producing astonishing work of quality in rural communities and the metros in India. Through British Council’s Crafting Futures Programme, we have been instrumental in bringing together major Indian and UK partners to co-develop and collaborate on projects which strengthen livelihoods and skills in crafts in India. The Programme addresses key themes that are critical to the Indian market and UNESCO Sustainable Development Goals.

“This is a difficult time for the craft sector. Nevertheless, we firmly believe that culture connects us and at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic creativity and collaboration binds us together. We have partnered with the India Craft Week to reach out across digital frontiers and national boundaries in solidarity with the many inspiring craftworkers of India and beyond. The upcoming events at the India Craft Week showcase some exciting collaborations in craft between India and the UK. We’re delighted to be showcasing a leading Warli exhibition, Indigo Giant with JV Productions and discussion with leading UK institutions including the V&A and Whitworth Gallery at the British Council in Delhi and online,” Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts, British Council India, said.

The four-day event is scheduled for February 18-21, 2021 at British Council and Bikaner House in New Delhi, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets on Insider.in.