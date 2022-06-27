Special Screening ‘The Rocketry’: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hosted a special screening of the upcoming film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ at New Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium on 27 of June 2022.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is an upcoming Indian biographical drama film based on the life of real-life scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organization.

The Rocketry team, led by writer, producer, and director R. Madhavan, who also plays the titular lead and makes his directorial debut with this film, attended the screening.

Taking to social media, the actor/director announced the special screening of his film. The screening was attended by former CBI Director D. R. Karthikeyan, former IG CBI P.M. Nair, senior government officials, and other film industry stakeholders.

Special screening of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect by I&B ministry https://t.co/E3IpYDhyCC via @YouTube..🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀❤️❤️❤️ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 27, 2022

Nambi was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award by the Government of India, in 2019. He was instrumental in developing the Vikas engine that would be used for the first PSLV that India launched. As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ had its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. At the Cannes Film Festival, the film received a standing ovation.

Addressing the screening of his first directorial debut, R Madhavan said that the film is a celebration of India’s technological prowess across the space and IT sectors. The movie is a tribute to the master Mr. Nambi Narayanan whose ‘Vikas’ engine never failed. It also conveyed the message of India’s soft power skill sets to the world with regard to human resource expertise and scientific excellence.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B also said that the film is not only gripping, but also touches the hearts of the audience. He added that the film pays tribute to the thousands of scientists, including Nambi Narayanan, who have dedicated their entire life to the achievements of India’s space programme.

The film is entertaining, captivating, and very meaningful. It is a perfect combination of science, technology and emotion, Former IG CBI P.M. Nair added.

The film was shot in several countries, including India, Georgia, Russia, Serbia, and France in Tamil, Hindi, and English at the same time and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubbed versions. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on July 1, 2022.

The audience praised the film for its script, editing, acting, and portrayal of Nambi Narayanan’s inspiring life story.

