‘1 minute music’ for Instagram reels and stories now in India

For the first time in India, Instagram has introduced ‘1 Minute Music’ for reels and stories. The music collection includes folk clips available for use on Instagram reels or stories only. The instagram users will have the option to choose also music from over 200 Indian artists. This will inspire Instagrammers in India to create more engaging content.

The new Indtagram collection includes music from recording artists such as Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Aniruth, GV Prakaash Kumar Dhvani Bhanushali, and Himanshi Khurana. Instagram hopes that 1 Minute Music will make it more enticing for more artists to release their tracks on the collection as well, as per GSM Arena.

Paras Sharma, Director, Content and Community Partnerships of Facebook India (Meta) says, “Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today,” reports ANI.

“With ‘1 Minute Music’, we’re now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels,” he further added.

The tracks will be accompanied by Instagram-exclusive music videos, with albums already released by Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B and Gurnazar Chattha.

Inputs from ANI